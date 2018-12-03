Funny AF LeBron James Bald Spot Meme Is Why The Internet Is The Most Undefeated Thing Of 2018

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
There's no doubt that 2018 has bestowed upon us some of the best comedy the internet could create. While there have been many memes that soared to the top, none of them quite match up to the LeBron James bald spot meme.
The most recent, and possibly the best, meme was shared by the Shade Room.
Meet the A-Bron-Ham Lincoln.
Other great moments in LeBron hair memes include a Liberty Bell and even Jesus.
(Photo: Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS