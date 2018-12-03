Funny AF LeBron James Bald Spot Meme Is Why The Internet Is The Most Undefeated Thing Of 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: The Lakers' LeBron James #23 during their game against the Pacers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov 29, 2018. The Lakers beat the Pacers 104-96. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

From an aged penny to Jesus, the jokes don't end.

Published 1 week ago

There's no doubt that 2018 has bestowed upon us some of the best comedy the internet could create. While there have been many memes that soared to the top, none of them quite match up to the LeBron James bald spot meme. 

The most recent, and possibly the best, meme was shared by the Shade Room. 

Meet the A-Bron-Ham Lincoln. 

View this post on Instagram

Who made this 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Other great moments in LeBron hair memes include a Liberty Bell and even Jesus. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

