Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Reach Settlement In Collusion Case Against NFL

Attorneys for former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid announced Friday that they reached a settlement in their collusion case against the NFL.

Back in 2017, Kaepernick filed a complaint alleging that NFL team owners blackballed them from getting placed on a team because they kneeled during the pre-game national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Terms of the settlement were confidential and no monetary deal was discussed in the statement, reported CNBC.

Kaepernick, a former star quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, has not played since becoming a free agent after the 2016 season. Reid, a former 49ers safety, filed his own complaint against the NFL before he was signed by the Carolina Panthers in September.

In a joint statement Friday, the NFL and lawyers for the players, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, said: "For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL."

"As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

The NFL Players Association released its own statement after the settlement was reached.

"Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases. We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel," the NFLPA said.

"We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well."