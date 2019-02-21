BET Exclusive: 'Rookie On The Rise' Season 2 Features Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

Young Hollywood’s digital show “Rookie on the Rise” is returning for season 2 and this time the web series is featuring Atlantic Hawks rookie Trae Young.

Last season, the show followed Donovan Mitchell during his rookie season with the Utah Jazz. This time, “Rookie on the Rise” will take a peak inside the life of Trae Young, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft before he was traded to Atlanta.

Each episode will showcase behind-the-scenes moments with Young following his rise to national stardom, interactions with family and friends, and more.

In 2017, Young tied the NCAA single-game record with 22 assists while playing with the Oklahoma Sooners. At the end of his collegiate career, Young was the first and only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single game.

In his rookie year with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae put up the biggest numbers by a first-year player since Warriors star Stephen Curry in 2010. Young, who went 13 of 23 from the floor, finished with 35 points to go with 11 assists and became one of 11 rookies, including LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West, to achieve the impressive stat line.

Now, Young is trying to break Klay Thompson's record of hitting 14 three-pointers in a game.