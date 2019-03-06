Tristan Thompson Spotted Again With Same Mystery Woman Who Went To Dinner With Him And Teammate Jordan Clarkson

Tristan Thompson appears to be quite unbothered by the fallout from his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Days after the allegations made headlines, the Cavaliers' forward was spotted at popular New York City restaurant Carbone with a mystery woman and his teammate Jordan Clarkson. Although it was first reported that the woman was on a date with Clarkson, photos of the mystery lady and Thompson tell a different story.

When Thompson noticed paparazzi were photographing him and his alleged date, he smiled and flipped them the bird. According to TMZ, Tristan and the unidentified lady had dinner at Nobu on Tuesday night. Thompson and his team were back in NYC for a game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hours before the two were spotted out to dinner, Tristan was photographed entering the hotel where the team was staying with two coffee cups in his hand. Either he has a serious caffeine addiction or he was bringing a warm beverage for a friend.

Written by BET Staff