Cam Newton Reveals He Gives Up One Pleasure Every Month And March’s Is The Craziest Yet

Cam Newton is giving up something for March that has many people eyes widening.

Most people give up a type of food or a product they don’t think they can live without. Cam though… he’s giving up… sex?

During an interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show, the Carolina Panthers Quarterback announced he’s participating in No Smash March.

“Every month,” Newton said to Corden, “I’ve really…tried to challenge myself.”

Newton says he did without gambling in January, went Vegan in February, and for March, he practicing abstinence. “I hope this is an adult crowd, and it looks like it is,” he told Corden

“No climax,” Cam said. “I’m going through a transition right now.”

“You should’ve at least done it in February,” David Boreanaz, who was the other guest on the program told Newton. “You’ve got 28 days in February.” Everyone subsequently laughed.

Also during the interview, Cam Newton discussed his love for McDonald’s Filet o’ Fish, an attempt at veganism and his YouTube channel. What do you think? Is Cam Newton crazy for this one or is it an idea you could get on board with? Let us know in the comment section.

Watch the full interview segment below.