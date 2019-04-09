LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Others Salute Utah Jazz Player Kyle Korver For His Op-Ed On White Privilege

NBA veteran Kyle Korver thinks it’s time for white people everywhere to address their own privilege, and he started the conversation with an article for The Players' Tribune.

The Utah Jazz player began the article by recounting an incident in which former Atlanta Hawks teammate Thabo Sefolosha had his leg broken during a violent arrest by the New York Police Department.

During the incident on April 8, 2015, Sefolosha, who now plays with Korver for the Utah Jazz, was assaulted by the NYPD outside of 1 Oak nightclub. As a result of the brutal arrest, Sefolosha suffered a broken fibula and ligament damage that took him out for the rest of the season, reported ESPN.

Korver remembers his immediate reaction lacked concern for his teammate.

“On the morning I found out that Thabo had been arrested, want to know what my first thought was?” Korver wrote. “About my friend and teammate? My first thought was: What was Thabo doing out at a club on a back-to-back??”

He continued, “Yeah. Not, How’s he doing? Not, What happened during the arrest?? Not, Something seems off with this story. Nothing like that. Before I knew the full story, and before I’d even had the chance to talk to Thabo…..I sort of blamed Thabo.”

The one-time NBA All-Star then went on to describe how he was forced to examine his place as one of the few white men in a league dominated by Black athletes when a Utah Jazz fan racially taunted Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

"There’s an elephant in the room that I’ve been thinking about a lot over these last few weeks," Korver said. "It’s the fact that, demographically, if we’re being honest: I have more in common with the fans in the crowd at your average NBA game than I have with the players on the court.”

Korver revealed that when the Jazz held a meeting about the Westbrook incident, many of his teammates, including Sefolosha, said they were “tired” of the how little the league does to protect the players.

“This wasn’t the first time they’d taken part in conversations about race in their NBA careers, and it wasn’t the first time they’d had to address the hateful actions of others,” Korver wrote. “And one big thing that got brought up a lot in the meeting was how incidents like this — they weren’t only about the people directly involved. This wasn’t only about Russ and some heckler. It was about more than that.”

Korver said that one way he can reckon with the systemic racism present on and off the court is by holding himself and others like him accountable.

“I know that, as a white man, I have to hold my fellow white men accountable,” Korver wrote in conclusion. “We all have to hold each other accountable. …And it’s about understanding that Black Lives Matter, and movements like it, matter, because — well, let’s face it: I probably would have been safe on the street that one night in New York. And Thabo wasn’t. And I was safe on the court that one night in Utah. And Russell wasn’t.”

At the end of the article, Korver vowed to continue to "shut up" and listen to how he can be an instrumental force of change in the league and around the world.

Korver’s ability to speak about a subject many white people still find too taboo to broach was widely appreciated by several of his colleagues.