Kevin Durant Helps Send Hometown Kids To College

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is using his global platform for good, giving back to his community in an amazing way.

The newly-signed Brooklyn Net has opened the Durant Center, an educational facility, in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Through his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF), the 30-year-old has committed ten million dollars over the next decade in a partnership with Prince George’s County Public Schools and College Track, an organization founded by mega-philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, to help minority low-income high school students earn a college degree.

The two-time NBA champion first announced his plan to bring the program to Prince George’s County back in 2017. The location of the Durant Center is bittersweet for the former Golden State Warrior, as it’s located next door to the same McDonald’s he used to visit after school where his older brother was employed.

He announced his financial pledge and the partnership last February, revealing his desire to not only allow Durant Center’s graduates to see past their own block, but the opportunity to see the world: “They can tell their friends, who might not play basketball, how it feels.”

The Durant Center is the first College Track center on the East Coast, with the inaugural class of the Prince George’s county program totaling 69 students of color.

Enrolled students attend the center after school for tutoring and advising. There, they are taught life skills, including time and stress management. Services also include funds for college scholarships and career development assistance.

In January, ESPN featured a special segment on Durant’s philanthropy, called “For PG from KD,” where the basketball star described how emotional it feels to give back, “Kids with so much time ahead of them, so much opportunity to figure out what it is that you love. Just to have people that are on that same path and that same journey as you, it just builds up so much character. It’s amazing that I can provide that.”

Last year, Durant donated three million to UT Austin, in addition to supporting organizations like the Tulsa Dream Center, Larkin Street Youth Services and Black Girls Code in San Francisco.

He was also named ESPN’s 2018 Humanitarian of the Year for his international philanthropic efforts, including basketball court renovations in countries like India and Taiwan over the past couple years.

Keep shining, Kevin Durant.