Colin Kaepernick Fan Holds Fist Up During National Anthem At Packers Game Ignoring Woman Giving Him The Finger

The Shade Room posted video to its Instagram account of a fan at a recent Green Bay Packers game showing support for blackballed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The fan is seen wearing the black Nike Colin Kaepernick jersey and giving the “Black Power Salute” during the playing of the national anthem.

The video also captures a woman behind him, who is somehow offended by the jersey, giving the Kap supporter the middle finger.

Kap sparked outrage among a segment of NFL fans when he began to kneel during the playing of the national anthem before games in a demonstration of protest against racial injustices and civil rights violations aimed at Black people.

Since his protests became the topic of discussion on every sports and news program, Kap has been deemed “radioactive” by the league and its owners, and has not even been called for a tryout.

It has been three years since Kap has taken an NFL field to play quarterback, and despite his efforts to remain in shape, it is unlikely he plays again.

But his efforts and message will live on in various forms. Maybe that was the point of his sacrifice.