Colin Kaepernick Spent His 32nd Birthday Giving Food And Supplies To The Homeless In Oakland

Kap was joined by girlfriend Nessa, as they gave hope and relief to those in need on his birthday.

Through his Know Your Rights Camp foundation, Kap was seen handing out backpacks filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources to the homeless in “Tent City,” according to TMZ .

Colin Kaepernick took time out, as he always does, to help the less fortunate on Sunday (November 3) in Oakland.

It’s fitting this was done on a Sunday in the Bay Area.

Kap was once the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and led the team to a Super Bowl and two NFC championship games.

Since Kap started protesting racial injustice and state-sanctioned violence committed against Black and Brown people at the hands of police in 2016, he has been persona non grata in the NFL.

The signal caller has been blackballed from the league since the conclusion of the 2016-17 season and, despite turning only 32 on Sunday, he has been unable to get a tryout with an NFL team.

No matter. Kap is doing much more important work, and sacrificing his career was a price he knew he might have to pay.

Kap continued to help the folks in “Tent City” on Sunday and provided a food truck with his own funds to feed the homeless.