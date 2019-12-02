Terry Glenn Jr., Son Of Late Ohio State/Cowboys Star, Dead At 22

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late wide receiver star of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys, died on Thursday (November 28) according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive by family members in a bathroom at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Earlier that day, Glenn Jr. had been tweeting about his father, Terry Glenn, who died almost two years ago to the day in a horrific car crash on the way home from a Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2017. Toxicology later revealed Glenn Sr. had a .165 blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.

Related: Terry Glenn, Former NFL Wide Receiver And Father Of 5, Tragically Dead At 43 After His Car Horrifically Flipped Over

Glenn Jr.’s last tweet said, “I miss him so much…” and referenced Thanksgiving as his dad’s favorite holiday.