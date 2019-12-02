Terry Glenn Jr., Son Of Late Ohio State/Cowboys Star, Dead At 22

Terry Glenn

His died from an apparent accidental overdose almost two years to the day his father passed.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late wide receiver star of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys, died on Thursday (November 28) according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive by family members in a bathroom at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Earlier that day, Glenn Jr. had been tweeting about his father, Terry Glenn, who died almost two years ago to the day in a horrific car crash on the way home from a Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2017. Toxicology later revealed Glenn Sr. had a .165 blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.

Glenn Jr.’s last tweet said, “I miss him so much…” and referenced Thanksgiving as his dad’s favorite holiday. 

A family spokesperson released a statement confirming Glenn Jr.’s death, via WBNS-10 TV.

Kimberly Combs-Matthew’s son - Terry Glenn, Jr. - died tragically on Thanksgiving Day in Columbus, Ohio of an apparent accidental overdose. Terry Jr. was a burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in his famous father’s footsteps. Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality- ‘he never met a stranger.’”

Rest in peace, Terry Jr. Prayers up to his family. 

(Photo: Getty Images)

