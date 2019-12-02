Terry Glenn Jr., Son Of Late Ohio State/Cowboys Star, Dead At 22

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late wide receiver star of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys, died on Thursday (November 28) according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The 22-year-old was found unresponsive by family members in a bathroom at his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Earlier that day, Glenn Jr. had been tweeting about his father, Terry Glenn, who died almost two years ago to the day in a horrific car crash on the way home from a Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2017. Toxicology later revealed Glenn Sr. had a .165 blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.
Related: Terry Glenn, Former NFL Wide Receiver And Father Of 5, Tragically Dead At 43 After His Car Horrifically Flipped Over
Glenn Jr.’s last tweet said, “I miss him so much…” and referenced Thanksgiving as his dad’s favorite holiday.
A family spokesperson released a statement confirming Glenn Jr.’s death, via WBNS-10 TV.
“Kimberly Combs-Matthew’s son - Terry Glenn, Jr. - died tragically on Thanksgiving Day in Columbus, Ohio of an apparent accidental overdose. Terry Jr. was a burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in his famous father’s footsteps. Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality- ‘he never met a stranger.’”
Rest in peace, Terry Jr. Prayers up to his family.
(Photo: Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS