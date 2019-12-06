Is Simone Biles Thinking Of Forever-Ever With Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.?

Written by Jarod Hector

Simone Biles and boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. traveled to Belize with friends and family to enjoy some rest and relaxation. She posted a few pictures on Instagram that has the internet buzzing with thoughts of marriage. One in particular with the caption, “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you.”

Related: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Posts Adorable Message Of Love And Support For Her The “Greatest Gymnast Of All Time” is the all-time record holder in World Championship medals with 25. She is the defending Olympic all around, floor and vault champion. She will be heading to Tokyo in 2020 to defend her titles and the USA team title. But that could likely be her last major official competition. With the end of her professional career in front of her, perhaps Biles is beginning to think of life after gymnastics. If she and Ervin are in love and want to spend their lives together, good for them.

Ervin Jr. posted the same photo on his Instagram page with the following caption: “To say I am grateful for you would be an understatement. 🖤 •Spending the last week together in a tropical paradise was absolutely amazing. Truth be told, anywhere together is our paradise - even in the cold (although you hate the cold, & would probably say you want to leave ASAP while attempting to fit inside my jacket with me). 😂 •I love you, & know I’ve got your back (in this case, your bottom) through it all. 😘 #wcw.”