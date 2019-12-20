What We Know About Antonio Brown’s ‘No More White Woman 2020’ Campaign

Written by Jarod Hector

Antonio Brown continues to share his opinions on social media. The wide receiver’s #NoMoreWhiteWoman2020 campaign has been all the talk on the Internet streets. Brown is of course in a holding pattern as the NFL investigates the claims of sexual assault made against him. AB shared his “New Year’s resolution” via Twitter.

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Brown then took to his Instagram story asking for "20 beautiful white woman for a photo shoot for my new album #Nowhitewoman2020."

The tagline “No More White Woman” is an interesting choice given the current issues Brown is going through with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss. Kyriss, who is white, is the mother of three of AB’s children. Their relationship has seemingly ended and AB is asking her to vacate one of his properties.

Related: Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Personal Trainer In Lawsuit Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman is reporting that several teams have interest in the free agent wide receiver. But the NFL is still investigating the sexual assault allegation claims made against him that caused his release from the Patriots. At this time the NFL has no further updates.