Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At JT, Says He’s ‘Thinking About Dating A City Girl’

In a series of tweets posted Monday (Nov. 11), ex-wide receiver Antonio Brown , who was booted from the Patriots after being accused of sexual assault and rape, confessed he’s looking to possibly date a city girl.

Thinking about dating a city girl y’all tell JT get @ me ! AB got the meal plan baby I know you just jumped baby 11:11

Best thing I ever did was fall out of love

Super man never came to the hood to save us ; Guess his cape was to small or he didn’t care bout the hood 💀

In September, Britney Taylor, who worked as a personal trainer for Brown, filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.

Brown denied the allegations.

“My Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” his lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement on Brown’s behalf. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Heitner’s statement included “any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

After Taylor’s lawsuit was filed, Brown allegedly sent her emails about the incidents in questions, which included, “F*** your knowledge b****! I been all pro before I even knew u!”

Other allegations followed shortly after, including from a Pennsylvania woman Brown commissioned to paint a portrait of him in his home.

“I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” she alleged. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Additional allegations and lawsuits have been filed accusing him of not honoring financial agreements, and distasteful behavior towards a doctor.

Despite the allegations, Brown is trying to find his way back to the NFL and is set to meet with the league on Thursday, Nov. 14.

While there are some teams possibly interested in signing him, they won’t move forward until the league’s investigation into the allegations comes to a conclusion.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name,” he tweeted Nov. 7. “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”