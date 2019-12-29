LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Launches A YouTube Channel

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: LeBron James (L) and daughter Zhuri James appear onstage at Harlem's Fashion Row on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Zhuri James’ ‘All Things Zhuri’ will showcase her entrepreneurial skills.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

LeBron James isn’t the only one in his immediate family who’s a businessperson. According to the NBA superstar, his five-year-old daughter Zhuri has been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug.

On his Twitter account, the Los Angeles Lakers forward announced Zhuri’s new YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri, is coming soon.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova,” wrote James over a video preview of the channel. “Through her eyes, All Things Zhuri coming soon‼ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang.”

The video is an introduction to channel, and while not much is provided about what’ll be featured, it’s likely she’ll be an influencer among young children quickly.

“I’m excited to share my world with you. My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them,” she said in the video. “I am 5 years old and I’m in preschool, but I have a lot going on.”

Zhuri’s channel currently has over 20,000 subscribers while Zhuri has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram. She’s been featured on her mother Savanna James’ IG account in the past, including one video during which she provides instruction on applying pink lip gloss onto your lips.

We’re so excited for Zhuri’s newest endeavor. Part-time kindergartener, part-time entrepreneur.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

