LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Launches A YouTube Channel

LeBron James isn’t the only one in his immediate family who’s a businessperson. According to the NBA superstar, his five-year-old daughter Zhuri has been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug.

On his Twitter account, the Los Angeles Lakers forward announced Zhuri’s new YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri, is coming soon.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova,” wrote James over a video preview of the channel. “Through her eyes, All Things Zhuri coming soon‼ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang.”