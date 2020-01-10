Kobe Bryant Says His Baller Daughter Gigi Got Him To Watch NBA Games Again

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Kobe Bryant was the recent guest on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The five-time champion touched on a variety of topics, including his daughter Gigi, who got him to watch basketball again after he retired.
Bryant had a long and storied career and no doubt was looking to other things beyond basketball in retirement.
Gigi has become quite the baller in her own right, and her love for the game has reinvigorated Kobe.
Now they watch basketball together all the time either on TV, via League Pass, which she asked for, or in person.
"You know what's funny?" Bryant said, "So before Gigi got into basketball I hardly watched it, but now that's she's into basketball, we watch every night."
Gigi keeps up with all the top players, and Kobe talked about her favorites.
"She likes watching Trae Young a lot, she watched Luka Doncic a lot, she watches James Harden, she watches Russell Westbrook, I mean she watches Bron (LeBron James) ..."
Bryant talked about having a different appreciation of the game, as he experienced it through his daughter’s eyes.
"We just had so much fun because it was the first time I was seeing the game through her eyes. It wasn't me sitting there you know as an athlete or a player or something like that, and you know it's like about me, and I don't like that. It was her, she was having such a good time."
A father and daughter enjoying the game they love.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
