‘Mamba Mentality’: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Practices Hoops In Her Mom’s Heels After Christmas Show

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gigi is an excellent basketball player and is so dedicated to her craft that she showed up to practice on Wednesday (December 18) after attending her Christmas show.
In a series of photos and videos posted by her mother and Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, to Instagram, Gigi is seen working on her handle and getting some standing layups in.
Vanessa Bryant wrote the caption: “Showing up to practice after the Christmas show,” with the Christmas tree, heart, and basketball emojis.
Gigi, who has her own nickname, Mambacita, plays for her dad’s AAU team and has serious game.
According to her legendary dad, Gigi is “hellbent” on going to UCONN and playing women’s basketball for the storied program.
If she keeps showing this kind of dedication, it’s certainly possible.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
