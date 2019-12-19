‘Mamba Mentality’: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Practices Hoops In Her Mom’s Heels After Christmas Show

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gigi is an excellent basketball player and is so dedicated to her craft that she showed up to practice on Wednesday (December 18) after attending her Christmas show.

In a series of photos and videos posted by her mother and Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, to Instagram, Gigi is seen working on her handle and getting some standing layups in.

Vanessa Bryant wrote the caption: “Showing up to practice after the Christmas show,” with the Christmas tree, heart, and basketball emojis.