Mike Tyson Wonders Why His Children ‘Don’t Like Black Kids’

It seems like any time Mike Tyson does a long-form interview we learn something new about him. The boxing icon recently got candid about race and his children.

Sitting down with T.I. for his ExpediTIously podcast, the boxing champion spoke about his family and how married life changed his personality and sense of purpose.

Tyson, a father of eight children, has been married to his third wife Lakiha Spicer since 2009 and says she made him a faithful man.

"She swooped down on me, and told me, 'This is what we’re gonna do,' and that’s what happened," Tyson revealed during the podcast. "That’s why I believe in what I believe in now. 'Cause there’s no way this could be happening. There’s no way I could’ve been married to my wife. I’m not faithful enough. I’m just not that kind of guy. I don’t care about nothing enough more than my d**k, so how am I gonna be faithful to somebody? But it worked! I got ten years with her."

He also says the way he views other women has changed as well. "I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man," he said. "And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers. If a man doesn’t have a little bit of fear of his wife, he’s not living his life right. That’s why I got married three times, ’cause I can’t live without a wife. If I don’t have a wife, I’ll kill myself. That’s real talk. I need somebody to listen to. I’m a soldier. I can’t think on my own. I need somebody to do it."

Perhaps the most revealing part of the interview was when Mike Tyson revealed that his children do not like to date Black people. “You know what bothers me, too, man? And I gotta say this," he said. "Why my kids don’t like Black kids? They don’t date Black kids. Why is that?... Sometimes I look at my daughter, and I see she’s attracted to white guys, and I think, 'I didn’t set a good example as a Black man'... They must have seen sometimes when I was vulnerable and said, ‘Hey, I don’t wanna be with no one like that. He’s scary.'”

Listen to the full interview here.