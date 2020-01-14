LeBron James Got Over The Flu And Hit The Stage With Bad Bunny

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
LeBron James got over the flu in time to attend the Bad Bunny concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 12), according to TMZ.
The Lakers' superstar had been battling an upper respiratory infection and missed Saturday’s (January 11) game against the OKC Thunder.
In a video that has circulated from the concert, LeBron is on stage at the Staples Center dancing and getting the crowd hyped.
Bad Bunny was the headliner at Calibash, the annual all-star concert presented by L.A.’s Mega 96.3 FM. He shared the stage with Anuel AA, Karol G, Sech, Myke Towers, Rosalia, Lunay, Alex Sensation and Friends.
Looked like a fun night for LeBron, and he has recovered fully from his illness.
The Lakers played on Monday night (January 13) and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99. LeBron had 31 points and eight assists.
(Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
