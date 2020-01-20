Richard Sherman And Darrelle Revis Get Into A Back And Forth On Twitter Over Defensive Play

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers defense is a large part of their success, and defensive back Richard Sherman is one of their leaders and top players.
Following the 49ers win former all-pro defensive back Darrelle Revis, known for shutting down the league’s best receivers in his day on “Revis Island,” took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Twitter.
Revis doesn’t believe Sherman should get credit as a true “lockdown corner” as he doesn’t always cover the best receiver in a one-on-one matchup.
Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020
Sherman of course had a response for Revis.
I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020
I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020
The clapbacks were epic.
All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020
Pound for pound.... lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020
The two men were arguing the finer points of defensive back play, something most fans don’t care too much about.
The reality is, both men are correct.
Revis was a “true” lockdown corner. He moved from outside to inside and followed the opposing team’s top wide receiver on every possession. He was a 7X All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.
Sherman mainly stays inside and covers whatever receiver is lined up opposite him. Sometimes it’s the other team’s best, sometimes not.
This was a funny exchange between two great players who love mixing it up on the field or on social media.
