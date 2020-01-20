Richard Sherman And Darrelle Revis Get Into A Back And Forth On Twitter Over Defensive Play

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers defense is a large part of their success, and defensive back Richard Sherman is one of their leaders and top players.

Following the 49ers win former all-pro defensive back Darrelle Revis, known for shutting down the league’s best receivers in his day on “Revis Island,” took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Twitter.

Revis doesn’t believe Sherman should get credit as a true “lockdown corner” as he doesn’t always cover the best receiver in a one-on-one matchup.