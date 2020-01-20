Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Cause Of His Father’s Death

“He went quick.”

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson passed away last week (January 15). He is a WWE Hall of Famer and father of wrestling and entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 

The Rock to to his Instagram account on Sunday (January 19) to share the cause of death and to honor his late father. 

He thanked all his followers and supporters for their kind words and outpouring during this difficult time. 

"A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg," the Rock said. "It was a big old blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung and clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

The Rock lamented the fact that he didn’t get to hug his dad and tell him he loved him one last time. He encouraged all of his followers in that video message to do so. 

"Text them. Call them. Go see them, if they're close by and if you can hug them I want you to hug them," Johnson said. "You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson who just lost his old man. But you hug them and you hug them hard."

On Saturday (January 18) he posted a video of his late father with a touching message, that in part read:

“You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world.I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.”

I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

Rocky was a pioneer. He and partner Tony Atlas became the league's first Black tag team champions as The Soul Patrol.

The Rock shared another Instagram post today (January 20), a picture of a journal with a pen, and the following caption: 

“This was fun. Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one.

#eulogy #mydad #soulman”

