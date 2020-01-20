Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Cause Of His Father’s Death

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson passed away last week (January 15). He is a WWE Hall of Famer and father of wrestling and entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock to to his Instagram account on Sunday (January 19) to share the cause of death and to honor his late father.

He thanked all his followers and supporters for their kind words and outpouring during this difficult time.

"A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg," the Rock said. "It was a big old blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung and clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”