Emotional Video Shows LeBron Reflect On Kobe After Passing Him On All-Time Scoring List Hours Before Bryant’s Death

Written by Jarod Hector

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list on Saturday night (January 25) in Philadelphia, and following the game he reflected on his relationship with Bryant.

Less than 24 hours later, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. James scored 29 points in a 108-91 loss to the 76ers, his driving layup in the third quarter gave him 33,644 points and pushed him ahead of Bryant (33,643) for No. 3 on the scoring list. There were all sorts of odd symmetries on Saturday night. James passing Bryant as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The only team Bryant played for in his 20 year NBA career.

The game was in Philadelphia, where Bryant was born and his legend began as a high school player for Lower Merion. It was also where a then high school aged LeBron met up with Kobe during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2002. "I believe I was playing (a high school game) in New Jersey and the All-Star Game, if I’m not mistaken, and you all can correct me, was in Philly," James said. "That Saturday, me and Maverick (Carter) drove to the Intercontinental (hotel) in downtown Philadelphia, and he gave me a pair of his shoes which I ended up wearing that following night. It was the red, white and blue Kobes. I was a (size) 15 and he was a 14 and I wore them anyways. "I sat and just talked to him for a little bit. He gave me the shoes, and I rocked them in the game and it was the same night we played Oak Hill against 'Melo (Anthony). Then, I saw what he was able to do the next night winning MVP here in Philly that following night." James’s shoes on Saturday night had the words “Mamba 4 Life. 8/24 KB” written on the back.

Bryant took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday night to congratulate James.

Those were Bryant’s last public social posts.