Kobe Bryant Talks About Meeting Vanessa Bryant For The First Time In Heart-Melting Clip

Written by BET Staff

We are all still mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old basketball icon, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Now, footage of Kobe has resurfaced of him talking about how he met the love of his life Vanessa Bryant. They would have been married 19 years in April. In 2015, Bryant starred in the Showtime documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, which was directed by Gotham Chopra.



He told the story of how he met Vanessa on the set of a music video in 1999, saying, “For those that don’t know, yes, I had a budding music career as a rapper. It didn’t last long, but I did make a video. On the video set is where I first met Vanessa.”

He recalled, “It was a two-day video shoot, and I was always looking for her, like I wanted to know where she was. I would finish a take and go to my trailer but I would wonder where she was the entire time. Then I would come out of the trailer and just wanted to talk to her some more, in between takes and stuff like that.”

He asked for her phone number and a romance began, “She was just beautiful. We literally did everything together. Everything together. And I thought I was a big dork because I loved Disneyland. I loved the Disney movies and things like that, but I never really had a chance to go to the park much. She was a big Disney fan, too, and we used to hang out as Disneyland, we used to go to Magic Mountain, she became my best friend.”



They eventually married two years later in April of 2001.



You can still watch the full doc on Showtime On Demand.