Dwyane Wade Debuts New ESPN Documentary During All-Star Weekend

The 69th annual NBA All-Star Weekend has officially begun and there’s no better way to kick off the festivities than with one of the greatest legends who ever played the game of basketball.
Dwyane Wade returned to his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night to debut his latest project with ESPN Films and Imagine Documentaries. “D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” looks at the three-time NBA champion’s personal reflections at the end of his storied career, both on and off the court. It includes some of his most incredible triumphs as well as a truthful look at the mistakes he has made over the years. All of it leads back to what is the culmination of a legendary career.
"Getting to know D. on a personal level. He's such an intellectual person with great business sense and a great example of a father,” said rapper Rick Ross while on the red carpet at the event’s screening Thursday night in Chicago. The two are friends and both are proud residents of Miami.
“He has that mature, college thing and he's an extremely intelligent brother. A lot of people may not know it or acknowledge it, but he's on a whole other level and that's why he's in the position he's in business wise. Homie is such a great example of what a brother is, what a father is and what a legend is."
The film is directed and executive produced by Wade's long-time friend, Bob Metelus and produced by Imagine Documentaries’ President Justin Wilkes and EVP Sara Bernstein along with Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and Academy-Award nominated and Emmy Winning producer, Sam Pollard. It includes never-before-seen video starting with Wade’s introduction as a high school baller to becoming a 13-time NBA All-Star and Olympic champion. No areas of his life are off limits including some of the lessons Wade has learned over the years as a Black man, husband, and father.
Check out the documentary which will air on ESPN on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET
Photo by: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
