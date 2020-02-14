Dwyane Wade Debuts New ESPN Documentary During All-Star Weekend

The 69th annual NBA All-Star Weekend has officially begun and there’s no better way to kick off the festivities than with one of the greatest legends who ever played the game of basketball.

Dwyane Wade returned to his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night to debut his latest project with ESPN Films and Imagine Documentaries. “D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” looks at the three-time NBA champion’s personal reflections at the end of his storied career, both on and off the court. It includes some of his most incredible triumphs as well as a truthful look at the mistakes he has made over the years. All of it leads back to what is the culmination of a legendary career.

"Getting to know D. on a personal level. He's such an intellectual person with great business sense and a great example of a father,” said rapper Rick Ross while on the red carpet at the event’s screening Thursday night in Chicago. The two are friends and both are proud residents of Miami.

