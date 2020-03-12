Donovan Mitchell Contracts Coronavirus After Teammate Tests Positive

Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has confirmed he has contracted coronavirus his teammate, Rudy Gobert, reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive.

Gobert was caught on video at the end of a press conference carelessly touching microphones and other items on his way out of the room.

On Thursday afternoon (March 12), Mitchell took to Instagram to confirm his condition and thanked fans and supporters.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

He continued: “I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."