NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In an unprecedented move, the NBA has announced it has suspended the remainder of its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The suspension is to remain in place “until further notice,” the league said.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Jazz was preparing for its game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but prior to tipoff, a public announcer said that the game had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and a crowd of nearly 18,000 fans were forced to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

Both Gobert and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay had been ruled out of play for the game due to illness prior to the game’s start. Gobert, 27, who comes from France was said to be feeling strong and well enough to play.

Prior to the league’s decision no other game was postponed and all games scheduled for Wednesday evening were to go on as planned, but late in the evening the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings game was abruptly postponed as well.