Why Naomi Osaka Supports Tokyo Olympics Delay

Grand Slam tennis champion, Naomi Oasaka recently responded to the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old posted on her Instagram Friday (March 27) that she supported the brave decision of Japan’s Prime Minister.

“Everyone knows how much the Olympics mean to me and how proud I will be to participate in my home country,” she said after previously announcing that she would be representing Japan in the Olympics. “Of course I am disappointed that it won’t happen this year, but we’ll be ready to go stronger than ever in 2021.”