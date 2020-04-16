Colin Kaepernick Announces His Plan To Help Minorities Get Through COVID-19

He's kicking it off with six figures of his own cash.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

It was only a matter of time before Colin Kaepernick got involved in the fight against coronavirus, and now we know exactly what the activist, philanthropist and former football star is planning to do.

With a video posted to Twitter on Thursday (April 16), Kaepernick announced his "Know Your Rights" fund to give financial relief to minorities who are being disproportionately affected by Covid-19. The athlete is kicking off the fund with $100,000 of his own cash.

"Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19," Kaepernick captioned the video. "We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs"

The video includes clips of news footage showing how coronavirus is directly impacting Black and brown folks across the country.

Watch below:

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

