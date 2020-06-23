Sonoma Raceway Reports Noose Found Same Weekend As Bubba Wallace Complaint

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A noose was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree near Sonoma Raceway, the same weekend a different noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
On Saturday morning (June 20), an employee at the California racing venue saw the noose hanging from a tree on the property.
Sonoma Raceway General Manager Steve Page told KNTV that the staff member who stumbled upon the noose was "very upset."
"Piece of twine, probably there for a while, but somebody had fashioned it into a shape you can reasonably interpret to be a noose," he said. "[The employee] was understandably very upset about it. To have something like that show up on our property is disgusting."
In a statement to PEOPLE, a Sonoma Raceway spokesperson said staff, on-site business tenants, and local law enforcement were contacted and "asked to share any information they may have."
"Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone," the statement reads.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.
As for Wallace, NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others showed their support for him on Monday (June 22). The group walked alongside Wallace and his Number 43 car at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, as a show of solidarity.
(Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
