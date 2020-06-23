Sonoma Raceway Reports Noose Found Same Weekend As Bubba Wallace Complaint

A noose was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree near Sonoma Raceway, the same weekend a different noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

On Saturday morning (June 20), an employee at the California racing venue saw the noose hanging from a tree on the property.

Sonoma Raceway General Manager Steve Page told KNTV that the staff member who stumbled upon the noose was "very upset."

"Piece of twine, probably there for a while, but somebody had fashioned it into a shape you can reasonably interpret to be a noose," he said. "[The employee] was understandably very upset about it. To have something like that show up on our property is disgusting."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Sonoma Raceway spokesperson said staff, on-site business tenants, and local law enforcement were contacted and "asked to share any information they may have."

"Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone," the statement reads.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.