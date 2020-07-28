Kyrie Irving Commits $1.5 Million For WNBA Players Skipping 2020 Season

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is stepping up to the plate in support of his fellow players in the WNBA.

Irving has promised to make sure that every player in the league who decided to sit out during the 2020 season gets paid and committed $1.5 million to accomplish the goal.

The funding will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that the Nets’ guard launched on Monday (July 27).

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

The NBA All-Star’s payout will help players who are in any kind of financial dilemma where the WNBA top annual salary is just a little over $200,000.

For players to be eligible they must provide details around the decision on sitting out the season and confirm that they are not receiving a salary from another entity. If they have chosen not to play for medical reasons it must be related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Application deadlines close on Aug. 11 and all recipients will be notified on Aug. 24.

More information can be found here.