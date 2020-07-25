WNBA Teams Walk Off Court During National Anthem

The WNBA is serious about justice for those victimized by police brutality.

During the league’s opening game on Saturday (July 25), every player from the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the court during the national anthem.

Both teams then held a 26-second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police in her own home during a botched drug raid. Each player also had Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys.

“We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was murdered over 130 days ago in her home,” Layshia Clarendon, a player for the Liberty, said at mid-court, alongside Storm star Breanna Stewart, prior to the opening tip-off at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

She continued: “Breonna Taylor was dedicated and committed to uplifting everyone around here. We are also dedicating this season to ‘Say Her Name” campaign, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice of black women – Black women are so often forgotten in this fight for justice, who don’t have people marching in the streets for them. We will say her name. Sandra Bland. Atatiana Jefferson. Dominique Remy Fells. Breonna Taylor. We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

Along with their symbolic gesture came a financial offering as the Liberty donated $25,000 to the African American Policy Forum and the #SayHerName campaign.

Watch the WNBA players exit the court during the national anthem below.