Milwaukee Bucks Release Statement On Boycotting Game After Jacob Blake Shooting

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Milwaukee Bucks players stood in solidarity during a press conference as they explained why they chose to boycott playing Wednesday night over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which spurred similar cessations of play across the NBA, the WNBA and stretching as far as Major League Baseball.
“Over the last few days in our own state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protesters,” said Bucks guard Sterling Brown. “Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”
Brown, who himself was the victim of police violence in a 2018 incident when he was tasered by officers, read the statement along with teammate, guard George Hill. The two stood in front of their entire team as they read.
“When we take the court to represent Milwaukee, Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable,” Hill said. “We hold ourselves to that standard and in this moment we demand the same from lawmakers and law enforcement.”
Watch the poignant moment below:
The Bucks were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs, but did not take to the court Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 26). Instead the team led the charge in which several other NBA teams expected to play also paused in protest. Later, WNBA players, standing in solidarity, also chose not to play their Wednesday night games.
RELATED: ‘Inside The NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Walks Off Set In Solidarity With NBA Players
In a rare television moment, ‘Inside the NBA’ commentator Kenny Smith walked off the set, also standing in solidarity with the players.
YouTube screen grab
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS