Kansas City Chiefs Fans ‘Boo’ NFL Players During Moment Of Silence

In the NFL Twitter post sharing the unified moment between players and coaches, fans could be heard ‘booing’ in the background.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10, they were greeted by a stadium full of ‘booing’ fans during a moment of silence. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes , Texans QB Deshaun Watson , and defensive end JJ Watt interlocked arms during the moment that was dedicated to “the ongoing fight for equality," but fans at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t appreciate the display of unity.

The Houston Texans team decided not to take the field during the National Anthem sung by the sister duo Chole X Halle and remained in the locker room. The Texans also chose to stay inside the locker room while Alicia Keys performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” NBC reports.

As a part of the NFL’s social justice efforts, the phrases “End Racism” and “It Takes All Of Us” were painted on each end zone of Arrowhead stadium. Neither Mahomes or Watson have spoken out following the incident.

"The moment of unity I personally thought was good. The booing was unfortunate in that moment," J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, told reporters. "I don't fully understand that. There was no flag involved, there was nothing involved with that besides two teams coming together to show unity."