Lebron James Shouts Out Virtual Fan Barack Obama At Game 1 Of The Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat had a special guest on Wednesday (Sept. 30). Former President Barack Obama was virtually seated in the front row next to former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal. Taking the time to speak about the importance of voting for the upcoming 2020 presidential election in November, Mr. Obama took to Twitter to talk about his guest appearance.
“Always look forward to watching the NBA Finals ––and tonight I had the chance to thank a great group of first-time poll workers with More Than A Vote," the 44th president said.
LeBron James, who finished Game 1 of the NBA Finals with 23 points and 12 rebounds, gave a special shoutout on Twitter, following the Lakers’ 116-98 win against the Heat.
“We see you Mr President. Thank you!!! More Than A Vote #Blacklivesmatter,” he wrote.
Among the virtual fans for Game 1 were 40 first-time poll workers, as a part of the NBA's efforts to connect fans with nonpartisan voting resources.
“Democracy doesn’t work if just a few people do it,” Obama concluded in his speech. “That’s like playing with half the team. But it’s only that way if people aren’t participating. If people get involved then we get the best of us. And that’s what I’m hoping is going to happen.”
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images and by Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
