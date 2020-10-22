What Michael Jordan Told Kobe Bryant During Their Final Game Together

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant played their final game together on March 28, 2003 in Los Angeles. Jordan was with the Washington Wizards and Bryant was a Los Angeles Lakers.
Now actor John Cuscak is sharing a funny moment between the two NBA legends.
During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 54-year-old actor said,"At some point in the game, everyone knew Michael and Kobe were gonna go one-on-one. So Kobe got the ball, he cleared everybody out, and everybody started to bristle up with anticipation that it was gonna be Kobe against Michael."
Cusack was sitting courtside and was able to witness the next moment.
“Kobe started to drive, Michael stepped in front of him — right in front of me — and he took the charge," he continued.
"And he went down, and Kobe was standing above him, and Michael looked up and said, 'Well everybody in the f— building knew you weren't gonna pass!’”
Jordan and Bryant broke out into laughter.
Watch the moment below:
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's Journey To Perfection
Cusack continued, "It was like the old pro, the old vet got him. Kobe just started laughing, and they both started laughing, but that's what they said there."
He also added, "So you really felt the passing of the torch, you know, one great to another. You felt it was a moment in sports, it was really amazing to be there."
Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.
Watch the John Cusack interview below.
(Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS