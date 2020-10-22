What Michael Jordan Told Kobe Bryant During Their Final Game Together

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant played their final game together on March 28, 2003 in Los Angeles. Jordan was with the Washington Wizards and Bryant was a Los Angeles Lakers.

Now actor John Cuscak is sharing a funny moment between the two NBA legends.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 54-year-old actor said,"At some point in the game, everyone knew Michael and Kobe were gonna go one-on-one. So Kobe got the ball, he cleared everybody out, and everybody started to bristle up with anticipation that it was gonna be Kobe against Michael."



Cusack was sitting courtside and was able to witness the next moment.

“Kobe started to drive, Michael stepped in front of him — right in front of me — and he took the charge," he continued.



"And he went down, and Kobe was standing above him, and Michael looked up and said, 'Well everybody in the f— building knew you weren't gonna pass!’”

Jordan and Bryant broke out into laughter.



Watch the moment below: