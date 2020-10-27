Bubba Wallace Offers No Apologies In Powerful New Ad

The 27-year-old says nothing and the ad closes with “Progress owes no apology.”

At the end of the ad, Wallace is asked by a reporter, “How do you respond to a request that you apologize.”

Wallace has partnered with Root Insurance, a technology company that is revolutionizing personal insurance and is fighting to make access to insurance more fair. An ad that dropped yesterday, titled “Unapologetic,” features a montage of images of the racial injustice uprisings this summer.

Bubba Wallace has released a new ad and the only Black driver in NASCAR is remaining unapologetic.

The ad appears to be a direct dig at President Trump, who tweeted back on July 6, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Trump was referring to the support Wallace received after a rope was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama that had been tied into a noose. The noose was found in the stall by another member of Wallace’s team, who reported it to NASCAR officials.

The organization launched an investigation, according to ESPN on June 21. After just 48 hours, the FBI concluded Wallace was not the target of a hate crime because the noose had already been in the stall prior to Wallace’s use.

Nonetheless, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement that “the noose was real.”

Wallace responded to Trump on July 6 on Twitter, "Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally to as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's hate from the POTUS. Love wins."