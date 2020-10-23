NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Reveals New Number And Michael Jordan Team Name

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has revealed a new number and Michael Jordan inspired team name he will be sporting in 2021. The team is now named 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven) pays homage to Jordan’s jersey number while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Wallace will be racing with the number 23, influenced by Jordan himself, NASCAR reports.

“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI,” Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: See Bubba Wallace’s Perfect Response After Trump’s Twitter Attack