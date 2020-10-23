NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Reveals New Number And Michael Jordan Team Name

Michael Jordan is the co-owner of the new NASCAR team.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has revealed a new number and Michael Jordan inspired team name he will be sporting in 2021. The team is now named 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven) pays homage to Jordan’s jersey number while playing for the Chicago Bulls. 

Wallace will be racing with the number 23, influenced by Jordan himself, NASCAR reports. 

“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI,” Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter. 

23XI Racing will make its official NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, 2021. 

In September, Jordan and professional race car driver Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, announced they would be teaming up to form a new NASCAR Cup Series team with Wallace as the driver.

"Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it's exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous," Hamlin said in an official news release.

Wallace who previously raced with Richard Petty Motorsports is the only Black driver competing in NASCAR's most prominent races. Earlier this year he successfully campaigned for NASCAR to ban the flying of the Confederate flag at its races after a noose was found hanging in his garage stall.

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

