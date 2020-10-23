NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Reveals New Number And Michael Jordan Team Name

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has revealed a new number and Michael Jordan inspired team name he will be sporting in 2021. The team is now named 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven) pays homage to Jordan’s jersey number while playing for the Chicago Bulls.
Wallace will be racing with the number 23, influenced by Jordan himself, NASCAR reports.
“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI,” Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter.
RELATED: See Bubba Wallace’s Perfect Response After Trump’s Twitter Attack
23XI Racing will make its official NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, 2021.
RELATED: NASCAR Drivers And Crew Stand Up For Bubba Wallace After Noose Incident
In September, Jordan and professional race car driver Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, announced they would be teaming up to form a new NASCAR Cup Series team with Wallace as the driver.
"Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it's exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous," Hamlin said in an official news release.
Wallace who previously raced with Richard Petty Motorsports is the only Black driver competing in NASCAR's most prominent races. Earlier this year he successfully campaigned for NASCAR to ban the flying of the Confederate flag at its races after a noose was found hanging in his garage stall.
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS