Stephen A. Smith’s New ESPN Plus Show Will Disrupt Late Night Talk

Sports personality Stephen A. Smith is taking on an exciting new phase in his career. The popular ESPN host, known for his passionate outbursts and emotional takes on all things sports for the First Take program, is now getting his own nightly show on ESPN Plus.

According to Variety, Stephen A’s World is slated to debut tonight (January 11) and will include original segments and celebrity guests. It will only be streamable on ESPN Plus.

“You can already see me pontificating or debating, being very demonstrative, bringing some news to the question” on his regular show, Smith in an interview with Variety. “There is going to be a bit more levity to this show, a bit more fun.”

Viewers should expect to see Smith interacting with “a range” of guests but also giving the audience the frank perspective they’ve come to expect from Smith. “I’ll give my hot takes. I’ll still be me when I’m with me,” he told the outlet. “But when I’m with a guest, it’s about them.”

Stephen A. Smith will continue to be a member of ESPN’s NBA coverage, however when he renewed his deal with the network last March he reportedly decided to end his work in radio. “I want to be part of the streaming world, and I have found that to be far more beneficial to my career than audio per se.”

Stephen A’s World will stream its first episode tonight and will release new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

According to ESPN, Stephen A’s World will also feature exclusive segments, including:

“Honorable Mentions” – Answering fan video questions from Smith’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Streaming A Smith” – Using NBA 2K to breakdown an NBA star’s game.

“Love Doctor” – Giving relationship advice to couples where one is prioritizing sports.

“Bet on It” – Celebrities picking their game winners every Friday.

“Baby Stephen A” – Weekly visits from the one and only social media sensation.

To learn more about the new weeknight series where Smith will serve as host and executive produce, click here.