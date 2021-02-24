Dwyane Wade Describes ‘Great Day’ With Tiger Woods Prior To Crash

Wade, 39, joined TNT’s Inside the NBA Tuesday night and said he was elated to post the short and now-viral video of him with the golfing legend, joking about his own golf game.

Dwyane Wade is one of the last people to spend time with Tiger Woods before his serious car accident on Tuesday (February 23), and says the golf icon was in great spirits.

"It was a great day, and I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment for the world to be able to get a little snippet of our moment together,” said Wade. “And I took a nap, and I woke up to the news.”

D-Wade also says it was Tiger who inspired him to play the sport.

"I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods, and I got that opportunity yesterday to get out there and he taught me a few things," he said. "My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that's playing the game of golf."

According to Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Woods suffered "significant orthopedic injuries," which were treated with emergency surgery on Tuesday.

A statement released late Tuesday night reveals Woods was "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room."

We previously reported that Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. But he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

Watch the full Inside the NBA segment with Dwyane Wade below.