Trending:

Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery To Repair Injuries To Right Leg After Car Accident

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his approach shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery To Repair Injuries To Right Leg After Car Accident

The pro-golfer was in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left significant injuries to his right leg on Tuesday (Feb. 23). 

We previously reported that Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. But he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Son Hits Signature Fist Pump After Twinning At First Tournament Together

According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several “open fractures” to his lower right leg. During an emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle. 

A statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account to share with his fans that the 45-year-old was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.” 

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the statement opened up. “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news