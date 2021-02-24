Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery To Repair Injuries To Right Leg After Car Accident

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left significant injuries to his right leg on Tuesday (Feb. 23).
We previously reported that Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.
Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. But he suffered no other life threatening injuries.
RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Son Hits Signature Fist Pump After Twinning At First Tournament Together
According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several “open fractures” to his lower right leg. During an emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.
A statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account to share with his fans that the 45-year-old was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”
“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the statement opened up. “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS