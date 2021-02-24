Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery To Repair Injuries To Right Leg After Car Accident

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left significant injuries to his right leg on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

We previously reported that Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. But he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

