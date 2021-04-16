Tiger Woods In ‘Better Spirits’ Two Months After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is in better spirits after being injured in a car accident nearly two months ago.

According to Us Weekly, the professional golfer has “seen progress in his recovery, is back at home and is hopeful.” Woods was hospitalized in February from a single-car crash in California while attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Woods suffered severe injuries to both legs, and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Officials at a press conference said that the car's exterior was destroyed, but Woods was wearing his seat belt when he was found in the vehicle. Villanueva said the accident would have been "otherwise fatal."

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused the crash but it will not be made public, “citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.”

RELATED: Tiger Woods Crash Update: Cause of Accident Determined by LAPD But Will Remain Private