Tiger Woods In ‘Better Spirits’ Two Months After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is in better spirits after being injured in a car accident nearly two months ago.
According to Us Weekly, the professional golfer has “seen progress in his recovery, is back at home and is hopeful.” Woods was hospitalized in February from a single-car crash in California while attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Woods suffered severe injuries to both legs, and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.
Officials at a press conference said that the car's exterior was destroyed, but Woods was wearing his seat belt when he was found in the vehicle. Villanueva said the accident would have been "otherwise fatal."
According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused the crash but it will not be made public, “citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.”
Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the Associated Press on March 31 that "a cause has been determined; the investigation has concluded." He also stated investigators needed permission from Woods to release information about the near-deadly crash.
Hours later, the sheriff's department appeared to clarify the reason that the cause of the crash will not be public, tweeting, "the release of accident reports is governed under California Vehicle Code Section 20012. When we are able, we intend to release the information learned during the traffic collision investigation involving Tiger Woods."
According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several "open fractures" to his lower right leg. During emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.
On March 16, Woods updated his fans and tweeted that he is continuing his recovery from his injuries at home.
