Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, which is scheduled for June 28.

According to ESPN, Osaka’s agent released the following statement, "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

Earlier this month, she also withdrew from the Berlin WTA 5000 grass-court tournament, which takes place next week.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open After Fine Over Not Speaking To Media

On May 31, after being fined $15,000 for not meeting media interview requirements, Osaka withdrew from the French Open for her mental health. The 23-year-old posted a message on Instagram, writing, "The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."

She also added, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”

Osaka is currently the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s singles tennis player. She won in the first round of the French Open, defeating Patricia Maria Tig.