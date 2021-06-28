Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

According to ESPN, during her pre-Wimbledon news conference on June 27, the tennis star icon said, "I'm actually not on the Olympic list, not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it."

Williams didn’t explain why she will not attend but added, "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to -- I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day."

She also added, "I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it.”

Serena Williams a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Although Williams will not be in attendance, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed this month is excited to play at the Tokyo Olympics.