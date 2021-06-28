Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Serena Williams will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.
According to ESPN, during her pre-Wimbledon news conference on June 27, the tennis star icon said, "I'm actually not on the Olympic list, not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it."
Williams didn’t explain why she will not attend but added, "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to -- I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day."
She also added, "I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it.”
Serena Williams a four-time Olympic gold medalist.
Although Williams will not be in attendance, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed this month is excited to play at the Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
