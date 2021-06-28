Trending:

Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Serena Williams of USA reacts during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on day eight of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 06, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my decision,” the tennis icon said.

Written by BET Staff

Serena Williams will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

According to ESPN, during her pre-Wimbledon news conference on June 27, the tennis star icon said, "I'm actually not on the Olympic list, not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it."

Williams didn’t explain why she will not attend but  added, "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to -- I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day."

She also added, "I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it.” 

Serena Williams a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Although Williams will not be in attendance, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed this month is excited to play at the Tokyo Olympics.

(Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

