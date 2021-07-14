Weed Vape Company Offers Sha’Carri Richardson $250K Endorsement Deal

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson may not be running in the upcoming Olympics, but she’s gotten an endorsement offer related to the reason she’s not competing in the first place.

The 21-year-old, who was suspended from the Tokyo games after testing positive for marijuana use, has received a $250K endorsement offer from Dr. Dabber, a vaping business with a focus on weed, TMZ reports.

In the offer letter, which was uncovered by TMZ, a representative for Dr. Dabber expresses sympathy for Richardson’s suspension. It then states, “At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

“Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor,’” the letter reads.



Dab rigs are water pipes designed for the consumption of waxes and oils. Vape pens are small, handheld devices that allow for the use of the material. Both deliver vapor instead of smoke to a user.

There is no word from Richardson’s team on whether she’s considering the offer.

Richardson became a national sensation after she ran the 100 meter dash in 10.86 seconds at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., last month (June 18). Richardson’s Olympic dreams were dashed when she was suspended from the U.S. Track and Field team for 30 days for testing positive for marijuana after the trials.

Though Richardson still qualified to compete in the Olympics as part of the U.S. 4x100 meter relay team, U.S. Track and Field did not select her for the team.



In a July 2 interview with TODAY, Richardson addressed her actions.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, (what) I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision.”

She later added, “Don’t judge me because I am human.”



Despite the controversy surrounding her, Richardson’s other major endorsement has not gone away. Nike, which has sponsored her since 2019 is staying with her. “We appreciate Sha’Carri’s honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time,” the athletics gear company said in a statement, according to Footwear News.