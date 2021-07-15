Richard Sherman’s Wife Says NFL Star Threatened ‘To Kill Himself’ During 911 Call

New audio of a 911 call made by Richard Sherman’s wife reveals that the NFL star and current free agent cornerback allegedly threatened suicide after a night of heavy drinking.
KRIO Radio tweeted out audio of the 911 call, which has Sherman’s wife Ashley pleading with a dispatcher to send police to their residence in Seattle.
“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent,” she said. “He’s threatening to kill himself.”
She adds: “He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people telling them he is going to hang himself.”
As the operator attempts to calm Ashley, she says repeatedly that there aren’t any weapons present but that Sherman said he would confront police if they responded.
“He’s saying if police show up — please don’t shoot him is what I’m asking,” Ashley continued on the call. “He has no weapons. He said if the police show up he will try to fight them.”
When the 911 dispatcher asks Sherman’s wife how much alcohol her husband has consumed, she responds: “Two bottles – of vodka and Hennessy.”
Sherman allegedly did struggle with officers when they arrived on scene at the home and was arrested by the Redmond Police Department. He was initially charged with domestic violence burglary.
Sherman was an All-Pro during his stint with the Seattle Seahawks and played for the San Francisco 49ers up until last season, prior to his contract expiring with the team. He has yet to sign with another team as a free agent before NFL training camps open this week.
Prior to Sherman’s arrest at his wife’s residence, the Seattle Times reports he was involved in a solo hit-and-run accident that severely damaged his vehicle and had him fleeing on foot. He was taken to a local hospital and later cleared and booked into the King County Correctional Facility, police say. His bail was initially denied.
Additionally, Richard Sherman appeared in court on Thursday (July 15) and was ordered to be released from jail following his arrest on the burglary domestic violence charge.
According to USA Today, Sherman waived his right to appear at an initial court appearance on Thursday and was represented by his attorney, Cooper Offenbecher.
He was ordered by Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai to surrender any firearms, prohibited from using any non-prescribed drugs or consuming alcohol, and to stay away from his father-in-law.
Sherman also must return to court on Friday morning for a hearing on four pending charges he faces: misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor crimes of second degree criminal trespass and third degree malicious mischief (with domestic violence designations), DUI, and resisting arrest. The felony burglary domestic violence charge has been dismissed.
(Photo: Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
