Richard Sherman Arrested On Burglary Domestic Violence Charge

Former San Francisco 49ers defenseman Richard Sherman has reportedly been charged with burglary domestic violence after being taken into custody by police Wednesday morning (July 14) in Seattle.

King County, Wash., public records reveal the free agent cornerback was booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility and was denied bail. The notice stated the incident is being investigated as a felony. Details of the incident that resulted in the arrest are unclear, but an “extreme risk protection order” was mandated, the Seattle Times reported.



Charges have not been determined because the prosecutor’s office hasn’t yet received the case. Sherman’s first court appearance would be Thursday afternoon.when a judge can decide on probable cause on arrest and set bail.



To clarify, under Washington state law burglary domestic violence can mean an individual entering or refusing to leave a house or property within the context of a domestic dispute. It does not necessarily mean he committed a violent act.

The NFLPA, on which Sherman serves as VP on the union’s executive committee, has issued a statement shortly after news broke of the arrest.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the statement reads. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department said a 911 call came in from a residence at 2 a.m. PST. The call was concerning an adult male family member who did not live at the residence trying to force his way into the home. When police arrived, the suspect allegedly fought with officers but was eventually apprehended. The spokesperson did not confirm it was Sherman who was taken into custody.

Additionally, the NFL has also released a statement to the The Washington Post: "Free agents are eligible to sign with any team. The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman had been with the San Francisco 49ers for the past three seasons after his stint with the Seattle Seahawks where he was a captain and member of the famed “Legion of Boom” defense that appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.