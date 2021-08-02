Ice Me Out! Odell Beckham Jr. $1.8M Smile Is Full Of 13 Carat Diamonds

Trending:

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The NFL star got his pearly whites done by celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly.

Written by BET Staff

NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. has a brand new smile that he will be flashing everywhere! 

According to TMZ, the Cleveland Browns superstar paid a pretty penny for some natural porcelain veneers by celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly. 

The 28-unit full mouth reconstruction comes with icy cross symbols on a few of his teeth and some more decked-out bling on the back of his teeth.

Completing his blinged-out grill is also 13-carat diamonds! The entertainment news outlet reports that the three-time pro bowler spent nearly $1.8 million on his new pearly whites. 

See a video of Odell’s new grill below:

The star athlete successfully underwent surgery on his torn ACL on his left knee during the 2020 season after his season was cut short due to a game-day injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN reports that “Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” According to a Cleveland Browns official statement, the surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews Institute of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

