Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Season Cut Short After ACL Injury

Written by BET Staff

UPDATE: After undergoing an MRI on Monday morning (Oct. 26), Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2020 season is officially over. The Browns team announced that their star player suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, expected to miss rest of 2020 season



Details » https://t.co/vOFn3OoJle pic.twitter.com/daHRDp67e5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2020

During his 2020 season, he caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 72 yards. PREVIOUS:

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, injured his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25. ESPN reports that Beckham Jr. will head in for an MRI on his knee on Monday in order for doctors to evaluate the extent of the injury. The NFL star was injured while trying to make a tackle after an interception during the game. RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Releases ‘I Still Can’t Breathe’ T-Shirt To Raise Money for Black Lives Matter Movement

While Beckham did not miss a game for the Browns last season, it is possible that he will be out for most of this season. "I'm going to wait for the MRI before we know," said Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I would not speculate." RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Questions NFL Owners Motives For Starting Season During COVID-19 But Won’t Opt Out Despite the injury, the Cleveland Browns pulled out a victory over the Bengals 37-3

Beckham has not yet issued a public statement on the game day incident. Earlier this year amid the death of George Floyd who was killed at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, OBJ released “I Still Can’t Breathe’ t-shirts to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement. He also released a “Vote” t-shirt on the heels of the 2020 election on November 3. 100% of the profits will be split and donated to More Than A Vote and REFORM Alliance.