Odell Beckham Jr. Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery For Torn ACL

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Odell Beckham Jr., has successfully undergone surgery on Tuesday (Nov. 11) for his torn ACL in his left knee. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was injured during a game last month against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ESPN reports that “Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” According to a Cleveland Browns official statement, the surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews Institute of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Season Cut Short After ACL Injury
Hours after the surgery the superstar athlete shared a picture of himself from the hospital.
“Sit back relax [and] watch how God work,” the 28-year-old wrote in his post. “Now let the journey begin.”
Beckham tore his ACL after Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pass to the wide receiver on October 25. Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips intercepted, and Beckham attempted to tackle Phillips but flipped over fullback Andy Janovich, causing the injury.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS