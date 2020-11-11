Odell Beckham Jr. Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery For Torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr., has successfully undergone surgery on Tuesday (Nov. 11) for his torn ACL in his left knee. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was injured during a game last month against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN reports that “Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” According to a Cleveland Browns official statement, the surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews Institute of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Season Cut Short After ACL Injury