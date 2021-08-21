Terrell Owens, 47, Says He Could ‘Definitely’ Play In The NFL At His Age

Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play in the NFL and is a Hall of Famer for it. But he says he still has the strength and endurance to play in the league at 47 years old.

During an interview with NFL Network, the former star says he believes he can still suit up and make an NFL roster after more than a decade of being out of the league.

"No doubt, there's only one me. I can do what people never expect," he said in video shared by MSN. "I can still play."

Owens, who is launching a new season of his talk show Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch, this month said no one can tell him he can’t do something if he puts his mind to it.

"Who's to say what I can and can't do,” he said. “You can't speak for me on how my body feels. If anybody can do it, I can do it."

Owens also told TMZ Sports that an unspecified team recently reached out to him, advising him to stay prepared for a call-up.

"With that conversation that I had, they asked me to keep myself in shape — anything can happen," he said. "And, so, that's what I'm doing. I'm not washed up. Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike."

During his time in the NFL, T.O. made six Pro Bowls, earned five first-team All-Pro honors, and was a three-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader. He also played on the Philadelphia Eagles 2004 NFC Championship-winning team that lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Terrelle Owens began his career with the San Francisco 49ers and later played for the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.