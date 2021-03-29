Former NFL Player Terrell Owens In Car Crash

Former NFL player Terrell Owens was in a dangerous car crash and walked away unscated.

On March 27, The 47-year-old revealed on Instagram he got into an accident on the freeway. The details of the crash are unknown but he did share pictures on his knees praying.

Owens wrote in the caption, "I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY. Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good."

See the photos below: